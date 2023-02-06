Rescue teams from across the globe, including the United States, Israel, Japan, Switzerland, Greece, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, Malaysia, Taiwan and Russia have departed to be deployed to Türkiye following a devastating earthquake that hit the southeastern region of the country.

The earthquake has affected 10 cities and claimed over 2,900 lives, with the number of injured surpassing 15,000, according to official reports.

There have been 185 aftershocks recorded so far.

Azerbaijan was the first country, which responded by sending a team to assist Türkiye.

The country has dispatched a team of 420 personnel to assist rescue operations in the region.

Azerbaijan will also send two planes of humanitarian aid for those damaged by the 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude earthquakes centered in Kahramanmaraş, affecting 10 provinces.

In the statement made by the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan, it was reported that two planes carrying humanitarian aid materials will depart for Türkiye in the near future, upon the instruction of President Ilham Aliyev.

In the statement, it was stated that one of the planes had a fully equipped field hospital. Azerbaijani doctors will work in the hospital to be established in one of the earthquake regions.

On the other plane, there are materials such as tents, blankets and heaters.

Turkmenistan dispatched a plane carrying a relief crew and humanitarian assistance, including 10 doctors.

Pakistan has also dispatched its first batch of rescue teams and relief goods to Türkiye. A C-130 plane carrying a search and rescue team from the Pakistan Army took off from Chaklala Airbase in Rawalpindi late Monday, said a statement from the Pakistan's Prime Minister's Office. A 50-member rescue team along with 25 tons of relief goods left for Türkiye through a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight Tuesday morning, the statement added. Another C-130 plane carrying 7 tons of relief goods including medicines, tents, blankets and other relief items will be flying to Istanbul from Pakistan's northeastern city of Lahore later in the day. From Wednesday onward, PIA flights will be carrying 15 and 7 tons of relief goods to Türkiye and Syria respectively on a daily basis, the statement added. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif along with Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will leave for Türkiye on Wednesday to express their solidarity with the earthquake victims, local media reported.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Chairperson Gen. Sahir Shamshad Mirza and the chiefs of the three armed forces expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the victims of the two earthquakes in Türkiye, said a statement issued by the armed forces' media wing Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR). The army has dispatched two contingents on the instructions of Army Chief Gen. Syed Asim Munir, including an urban search and rescue team made up of rescue experts, sniffer dogs and search equipment, and a medical team comprised of doctors, nursing staff and technicians, as well as a 30 bedded mobile hospital, tents, blankets and other relief items. The aid contingents were flown to Adana, Türkiye, by a special Pakistan Air Force aircraft on Monday night to begin relief efforts for people affected by earthquakes while working in close coordination with the government in Ankara, armed forces and the Turkish Embassy in Islamabad, it said. The contingents will remain until the relief and rescue operations are completed, the statement said, adding that "the people and armed forces of Pakistan stand with our Turk brethren and offer all available support in this hour of need."

Japan Disaster Relief Rescue Team, meanwhile, consisting of 18 people landed at Istanbul Airport early Tuesday and was set to fly to Adana, to support the relief work. Japanese Foreign Ministry have said earlier that Japan will also provide emergency humanitarian assistance to Türkiye. South Korea will dispatch a 60-person search and rescue team and send medical supplies. The government also says it is providing an initial $5 million in humanitarian support, and the Gyeonggi provincial government plans to provide $1 million in humanitarian assistance.

A Greek rescue team, consisting of 21 firefighters, two doctors, three emergency medical personnel, two search and rescue dogs, and specialists from the Greek Special Disaster Response Unit (EMAK), has also departed to be transported to support search and rescue efforts in Kahramanmaraş The team departed from Elefsina Airport near Athens and arrived at the Incirlik Air Base in Adana via a C-130 aircraft from the Hellenic Armed Forces. EMAK Head Dimitris Rupas, stated in a press conference that his team is experienced and ready to work professionally to save as many lives as possible, just as they would in their own country. In a show of mutual aid, Greece and Türkiye have supported each other in times of need in the past, such as during the 1999 Marmara earthquake in Türkiye and the 1999 Athens earthquake.

Swiss experts and rescuers with service dogs prepare before flying to the earthquake-hit Türkiye, at Zurich Airport, Zurich, Switzerland, Feb. 6, 2023. (EPA Photo)

Swiss experts and rescuers with service dogs are also said to have been readied to fly to the earthquake-hit Türkiye at Zurich Airport. Swiss rescue dog service REDOG is sending 22 rescuers with 14 dogs to Türkiye. The government said it would also send 80 search and rescue specialists to the country, including army disaster experts.

Italy is sending support from its civil protection department. Rome said other flights would follow with medical personnel and equipment.

The U.S., meanwhile, is sending two, 79-person search-and-rescue teams to assist Turkish officials responding to the earthquake.

National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said the U.S. is "in the process of deploying" the 79-person teams in addition to personnel already on the ground "to support Turkish search and rescue efforts, and to help address the needs of all those who have been hurt or displaced by the earthquake."

"USAID and the Pentagon are also now coordinating with their Turkish counterparts on additional assistance. And of course, U.S.-supported humanitarian partners are going to be responding to the destruction inside Syria," he told reporters, referring to the U.S.'s foreign aid agency. In California, nearly 100 Los Angeles County firefighters and structural engineers, along with six specially trained dogs, were being sent to Türkiye.

Britain is sending 76 search-and-rescue specialists with equipment and dogs, as well as an emergency medical team.

The Israeli army said it's sending a search and rescue team of 150 engineers, medical personnel and other aid workers to Türkiye. The delegation was to leave Israel on Monday evening. The army said they would provide “immediate assistance in life-saving efforts.”

The "Olive Branches" joint humanitarian aid team, comprising the Israel Defense Forces, their Ministry of Foreign Affairs and their Ministry of Defense, will depart from Israel for the earthquake-affected areas of Türkiye.

The team, consisting of Israeli Air Force aircraft, will depart from Nevatim Air Force Base and is expected to commence the search and rescue mission immediately upon arrival. A pioneer team has already departed for Türkiye earlier Monday afternoon, according to the statement.

The plane carrying a rescue team and humanitarian aid from Uzbekistan to the earthquake-affected regions of Türkiye already set off.

In the statement made by the Presidential Office of Uzbekistan it was said that the rescue team of 100 people from the Ministry of Emergencies of Uzbekistan has departed and the plane is carrying special vehicles and equipment and humanitarian aid materials took off from Tashkent Airport in order to take part in the relief efforts.

New Zealand is providing $632,000 to the Turkish Red Crescent (Kızılay) to deliver items such as food, tents and blankets, as well as provide medical assistance and psychological support. China’s Red Cross Society is providing the Turkish Red Crescent and the Syrian Red Crescent with $200,000 each in humanitarian assistance. China will give a first tranche of 40 million yuan ($5.9 million) in emergency aid to help the relief efforts, state broadcaster CCTV said on Tuesday.

It has been reported that Taiwan sent a search and rescue team of 40 people to Türkiye.

According to the news of the Taiwan agency CNA, the National Fire Agency (NFA) announced that 40 search and rescue personnel, with three specially trained dogs and 5 tons of vehicles and equipment, departed for Türkiye by Turkish Airlines plane at 10:25 p.m. local time (5:25 p.m. TSI).

Russia’s Ministry of Emergency Situations announced that earlier that a 100-member rescue team and two IL-76 airplanes were readied for assistance in the earthquake's aftermath.

Germany is readying deliveries of emergency generators, tents, blankets and water treatment equipment. It also has offered to send teams from the THW civil protection agency. The group International Search and Rescue Germany was also preparing to fly dozens of doctors and rescue experts to Türkiye late Monday.

An aid campaign was launched Monday in Berlin. Organized by various Turkish nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) in the city, volunteers began collecting materials and items such as diapers, clothing and blankets, which are urgently needed for those affected. Aid materials brought to the Berlin Turkish Music Conservatory in Kreuzberg district will be delivered to the earthquake zone as soon as possible. In a statement to Anadolu Agency (AA), one of the aid volunteers, Züleyha Kafkas Öztürk, said they were deeply saddened by the earthquakes, adding, "People in Berlin have been mobilizing to help since the morning." Blankets, overalls, winter clothes, gloves, boots and children's food were needed the most, Öztürk added. She stressed that they aim to deliver the collected materials to the earthquake zone "as soon as possible."

Malaysia will send a search and rescue team to assist in relief efforts, as well.

"A total of 75 members of the Malaysian Special Search and Rescue Team (SMART) will be dispatched to Türkiye tonight via a Turkish Airlines flight, bringing with them the equipment that will be used in the search and rescue operations," Armizan Ali, a Malaysian minister, said in a statement.

The Spanish Foreign Ministry also announced it mobilized troops and drones from the Military Emergency Unit to help Türkiye. Spain's aid and staff arrived at the Malatya Airport, where Turkish authorities set up the international aid center.

"Spain is preparing additional aid that the affected countries and their populations may require," it added.

A unit with vast experience in earthquakes and people recovery all over the world is accompanying the Spanish troops to Malatya, the Spanish Embassy to Ankara said later in the day. The unit previously came to Türkiye’s aid two years ago to put out wildfires with airplanes, the embassy added.

Polish firefighters also flew from Warsaw to the Turkish city of Gaziantep.

"Our team will be working non-stop, 24 hours a day, in two locations," said Andrzej Bartkowiak, chief commandant of the state fire service.

Rescuers from Hungary, Romania, Czech Republic were also deployed for earthquake-hit Türkiye, along with Lebanese army personnel.

"The HUSAR Poland group, consisting of 76 firefighters, five paramedics, eight dogs, and 20 tons of equipment, has just completed check-in and airport procedures and is ready for departure," the National Headquarters of the State Fire Service of Poland also said late Monday.

India is sending 100 search and rescue personnel from its Natural Disaster Response Force to Türkiye, as well as specially trained dog squads and equipment for relief efforts. Medical teams with trained doctors, paramedics and essential medicines are also ready, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

Qatar said it would send 120 rescue workers to Türkiye, alongside "a field hospital, relief aid, tents and winter supplies."

Emirati President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan offered "assistance" in telephone calls with his Syrian and Turkish counterparts, the official WAM news agency reported.

WAM said the UAE had already dispatched a first plane to southern Türkiye, where it is planning to establish a field hospital.

Rescuers are seen before the departure of 50 members of the HUNOR Hungarian Rescue Team to the earthquake-hit Türkiye, Budapest, Hungary, Feb. 6, 2023. (EPA Photo)

A Romanian rescue worker (C) and his specially trained rescue dog attend a final briefing before being deployed to southern Türkiye to help local authorities in their rescue missions after the devastating earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria, at military airbase No. 90, Otopeni, near Bucharest, Romania, Feb. 6, 2023. (EPA Photo)

Lebanese soldiers preparing to depart for a rescue operation after the earthquake in Türkiye. The Lebanese Army will send 20 members of the Engineering Regiment to participate in search and rescue operations, Beirut, Lebanon, Feb. 6, 2023. (Lebanese Army Handout via EPA Photo)