Simone Biles, the most decorated gymnast in history, was named Sportswoman of the Year at the Laureus World Sports Awards on Monday, while Swedish pole vault star Mondo Duplantis claimed the men’s top honor.

Biles captured gold in the team, all-around and vault events – along with a silver on floor – at the 2024 Paris Olympics, capping a remarkable return three years after withdrawing from competition at the Tokyo Games.

The win marked her fourth Laureus award, tying the record held by tennis icon Serena Williams.

“I’m so happy to be here in Madrid and to receive my fourth Laureus Award,” Biles said.

“I won this award for the first time in 2017, and Laureus has been a part of my story since then. There might be a little girl watching someone like me on television and deciding she can do it, too.”

Last year’s winner, Novak Djokovic, presented Duplantis with his first Laureus award after the pole vaulter had been nominated each of the past three years.

Sweden's athlete Armand "Mondo" Duplantis poses with the World Sportsman of the Year award during the 2025 Laureus World Sports Awards ceremony, at the Cibeles Palace, Madrid, Spain, April 21, 2025. (EPA Photo)

He became only the second track and field athlete to win the award after Usain Bolt.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest pole vaulters of all time, Duplantis won a second straight Olympic gold medal in Paris, breaking his own world record for the ninth time before shattering it again at the Silesia Diamond League meeting the following month.

“I am incredibly honored to have won my first Laureus. This is the ultimate award that we athletes want to win,” Duplantis said.

“I know because this is the fourth time I have been nominated – and that proves it’s harder to win a Laureus than an Olympic gold medal.”

Brazilian gymnast Rebeca Andrade won the Comeback of the Year Award after returning from career-threatening injuries to win gold in the floor exercise at the Paris Games.

Barcelona teenage football sensation Lamine Yamal, who helped Spain win the European Championship last year, was named Breakthrough of the Year – the sixth footballer to earn the honor.

Nominees for the Laureus World Sports Awards are selected by global media, and winners are chosen by the 69 members of the Laureus World Sports Academy. The awards have been presented annually since 2000.

List of winners:

World Sportswoman of the Year: Simone Biles

World Sportsman of the Year: Mondo Duplantis

World Team of the Year: Real Madrid

World Breakthrough of the Year: Lamine Yamal

World Comeback of the Year: Rebeca Andrade

World Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability: Jiang Yuyan

World Action Sportsperson of the Year: Tom Pidcock

Laureus Sport for Good: Kick4Life

Laureus Sporting Icon: Rafael Nadal

Laureus Lifetime Achievement: Kelly Slater