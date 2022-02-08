Two children and a woman lost their lives after clashes erupted between the forces of the PKK terrorist group's Syrian branch, the YPG, and the Bashar Assad regime in eastern Syria's Deir el-Zour.

As local sources reported, a fierce confrontation took place Monday due to a group smuggling fuel from the east bank of the Euphrates to the west in the Asharah region.

The YPG carried out an armed raid on a group engaged in oil smuggling between two villages near the Euphrates.

The smuggler group in question fled to the village of Deblan, which is under the control of the Assad regime.

Clashes broke out after regime forces responded to YPG gunfire meant for the smugglers.

As a result of the armed conflict, three civilians died in the villages of Deblan and Greybe, under the control of the Assad regime.

As the fighting intensified at night, dozens of families were forced to leave their homes from villages in the region.

Clashes take place from time to time between the YPG terrorist group and the Assad regime due to groups smuggling fuel from the east bank of the Euphrates to the west.