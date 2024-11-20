At least 36 people were killed, and 50 others were wounded after an Israeli airstrike targeted the ancient Syrian city of Palmyra on Wednesday.

The state news agency SANA said the attack targeted residential buildings and an industrial zone in the city.

No details were provided about casualties or damage.

There has been no immediate Israeli comment on the report yet.

Israel, which rarely comments on military operations, has conducted airstrikes in Syria since 2011, with its focus on Iranian and Syrian forces and Hezbollah targets.

The latest airstrikes highlight continuing regional tensions amid Israel's military attacks in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon.

Israel has continued a deadly offensive on Gaza since a Hamas attack last year, killing nearly 44,000 people, mostly women and children, and injuring over 104,000.

Israel's attacks spread to Lebanon, with Israel launching deadly strikes across the country in an escalation from a year of cross-border warfare between Israel and Hezbollah since the start of the Gaza war.