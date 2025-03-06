Militants loyal to Syria's ousted dictator Bashar Assad carried out a deadly, coordinated attack on government forces Thursday, marking one of the worst assaults since anti-regime forces took power, authorities said Thursday.

At least 13 members of the security forces were killed in the clashes in the coastal region of Jableh, the government-aligned Syria TV reported. The regional security chief said many members of the security forces had been killed and wounded in the attack by "remnants of the Assad militias."

It marked a sharp escalation of tensions in the coastal area that forms the heartland of Assad's Alawite sect and has emerged as a big security challenge for interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa as he works to consolidate his control.

Three months since anti-regime forces led by al-Sharaa toppled Assad, his efforts to reunite Syria after 13 years of civil war are facing myriad challenges. Among them are Israel's pledge to prevent Damascus from deploying forces into the southwestern region near the Israeli frontier.

Tensions have been particularly acute in the mountainous coastal region where the Syrian government has deployed many of its security forces and where a security source said Assad-aligned militias had managed to regroup.

Thursday's attack involved several groups of Assad-aligned militias who targeted security patrols and checkpoints in the Jableh area and surrounding countryside, the chief of security in Latakia province, Lieutenant Colonel Mustafa Kunaifati, said.

The attack "resulted in the fall of many martyrs and wounded among our forces", he added in statements published by the Interior Ministry. Security forces had absorbed the attack in the countryside around Jableh, though clashes were ongoing inside the city, he added.

A defense ministry official said security force operations in the Latakia area aimed to pursue armed groups including known war criminals affiliated with a prominent former Syrian army officer.

Authorities declared a curfew in the coastal city of Tartous where protests against the government erupted. A resident said security forces fired guns to disperse crowds.

Earlier this week, two members of the defense ministry were killed in the city of Latakia by groups also identified by state media as remnants of pro-Assad militias.

Tensions have also stirred deadly violence in Syria's southwest this week, with security officials reporting around a dozen people killed in the town of al-Sanamayn in two days of violence on Tuesday and Wednesday.