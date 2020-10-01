Humanitarian agencies have provided truckloads of aid to war-torn Syria over the past nine months, lending a helping hand to the needy.

Turkey's Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH) stated on Thursday that it provided 112 million loaves of bread to needy families in northern Syria.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), the media representative of the foundation, Salih Tosun, said they are trying to ease the burden on the Syrian families through their bakeries located in southeastern Turkey's Hatay and Kilis provinces and in northern Syria.

Tosun underlined that the bread production is possible thanks to the support of the beneficiaries that contribute to the foundation. He added that there are thousands in Syria who depend on the bread deliveries.

"The war victims are struggling with finding the basic food resource, bread. We send 500,000 loaves of bread to the camps and city centers in Syria six days a week," he said, adding that the bread is free of charge and packaged to remain fresh for up to three days.

A United Nations aid truck enters northern Syria through Turkey's Cilvegözü border gate, Hatay, Oct.1, 2020. (DHA)

The IHH is not the only humanitarian agency determined to heal the wounds of the needy in Syria. The United Nations also stated on Thursday that it has sent 8,150 trucks loaded with humanitarian aid to the war-torn country since the beginning of the year.

Loading its trucks in logistic storage centers located in Hatay's Reyhanlı district in southern Turkey, the U.N. continues to provide aid through the Cilvegözü border gate. Entering northern Syria's Bab al-Hawa border gate, the aid is being distributed to the inner parts of the region, including the rural parts of northwestern Syria's Idlib province.

While humanitarian aid was delivered to Syria previously through four border crossings, Russia closed the Ar-Ramtha border crossing between Syria and Jordan, and al-Yarubiyah with Iraq last year.

In July, the number of gates for aid deliveries between Turkey and Syria was reduced from two to one. For the next year, only the Bab al-Hawa border crossing opposite Cilvegözü will remain open for aid delivery.