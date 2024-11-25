Israel targeted several bridges in Syria's Homs province near the border with Lebanon on Monday.

"An Israeli aggression targeted the bridges of Al-Jubaniyeh, Al-Daf, Arjoun, and the Al-Nizariyeh Gate in the Qusayr area," state television said, with official news agency SANA reporting damage following the attacks.

Earlier, blasts were heard in and around Qusayr, a town in southern Homs province, and authorities had said they were investigating the cause.

The Israeli military earlier on Monday confirmed a series of strikes targeting what they claimed were Iranian weapons smuggling routes through Syria to Hezbollah in Lebanon, adding that the operations disrupted efforts to transfer arms via Syrian territory.