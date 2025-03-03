A powerful explosion was reported Monday near Syria’s Tartus port as unidentified aircraft, suspected to be Israeli, flew over the coastal city.

Official news agency SANA reported "airstrikes carried out by Israeli occupation aircraft on the surroundings of Tartous city, without recording human losses so far," adding that "civil defense and specialized teams are working to confirm the location of the targets."

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the blast occurred at a military base near the port and that smoke was seen rising from the site.

"A strong explosion rocked the Tartous port at the same time as unknown aircraft, likely Israeli, flew overhead," the Observatory said.

Israel has conducted hundreds of airstrikes in Syria since the country’s civil war began in 2011, primarily targeting government forces and Iranian-linked positions.

Following an anti-regime offensive that removed longtime dictator Bashar Assad from power, Israel continued striking Syrian military sites.

Last Tuesday, the Israeli army said it carried out airstrikes on military sites in southern Syria that contained weapons, just days after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called for the area to be demilitarized.

At least two people were killed in one of the strikes, which targeted the headquarters of a military unit southwest of Damascus, the Observatory said at the time.