Sylvain Mercadier, a French journalist detained by the Israeli army in Syrian territory, recounted being beaten and subjected to "brutal interrogation" by Israeli soldiers.

Mercadier, who was arrested alongside Syrian activist and lawyer Muhammed Fayyad, shared details of the incident with Anadolu Agency (AA). The two were working in the village of Hamidiye when the Israeli army attempted to seize their computers.

He said they were forcibly detained, with their hands cuffed behind their backs and their mouths gagged.

Mercadier recalled being taken to a building repurposed as a military base by the Israeli army in the occupied Golan Heights.

"For four hours, we were forced to sit on the ground cross-legged with our hands behind our backs. We were mistreated, insulted, and humiliated by the soldiers," he said.

He said they were frequently interrogated, intimidated, and subjected to repeated humiliation.

"We were interrogated multiple times, intimidated, and threatened. I was thrown to the ground and beaten because I refused to cooperate with the army by unlocking my phone," he added.

After the interrogation, Mercadier said they were driven to another village and released. However, he noted that their SIM cards, phones, cameras, and memory cards were not returned.

"I was deprived of my equipment needed for work," he added.

The Israeli army detained Mercadier and Fayyad in the Quneitra region of Syria on Dec. 8, 2024, and claimed that after questioning, the two were released along with their personal belongings.

Israel's attacks and occupation of Syria

Following intensified clashes in Syria on Nov. 27 and the collapse of the 61-year-old Baath regime on Dec. 8, Israeli military attacks on the country increased.

The Israeli army expanded its occupation in the Golan Heights, advancing within 25 kilometers (15.5 miles) of Damascus.

Israel has occupied Syria’s Golan Heights since 1967, and the 1974 Disengagement Agreement between Israel and Syria established the boundaries of the demilitarized zone.