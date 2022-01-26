More humanitarian aid sent by Turkish donors arrived in Jarablus, northern Syria on Tuesday, as the displaced people living in the region deal with harsh winter conditions and snowstorms.

Supplies were sent to Jarablus city in Syria from Turkey's southeastern province of Gaziantep, according to a statement by the office of Gaziantep's mufti, a local Muslim religious official.

The aid included 1,200 stoves, 200 tons of coal and 1,200 boxes of food.

Hüseyin Hızırlar, the mufti of Gaziantep, thanked donors for their support and vowed that the people of the Turkish province will continue helping Syrians in need.

On Monday, the United Nations warned that many of Syria's nearly 3 million displaced people face dire winter conditions after a brutal snowstorm hammered the region.

Heavy snow and freezing rain have seriously affected about 250,000 displaced Syrians living in camps in the last major opposition stronghold in northwestern Syria, with tents collapsing and children having to walk in the snow in sandals.

The United Nations’ $4 billion appeal for humanitarian aid for Syria in 2021 was only 45% funded, compared with 58% in 2020. Of the $84 million required for winterization in the northwest, only $45 million has been received so far, leaving a gap of $39 million.

Syria has been ravaged by a civil war since early 2011 when the Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protesters.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and more than 10 million displaced, according to U.N. estimates.