Nearly 30 civilians have lost their lives due to explosive remnants in war-torn Syria within a month, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said on Wednesday.

The observatory said "29 civilians, including 12 children, died from explosive remnants in March" and that another 29 were wounded.

The latest toll brings to 73 the total number of people killed by explosive remnants since the start of the year, according to the monitor, which relies on a wide network of sources inside Syria.

Explosives left by all sides in fields, along roads or even in buildings in Syria's decadelong conflict have wounded thousands of civilians and killed hundreds of others.

Across the country, one in three communities are thought to be contaminated by explosive ordnance, said the United Nations.

In 2020, Syria overtook Afghanistan as the country with the highest number of recorded casualties from landmines and explosive remnants of war, with 2,729 people killed or wounded, according to the Landmine Monitor.

In 2021, 241 civilians were killed and 128 wounded by explosive remnants across Syria, said the Observatory.

Syria's war is estimated to have killed nearly half a million people and displaced millions since it began with a brutal crackdown of anti-regime protests in 2011.