Kazakhstan's Foreign Ministry announced that it would host the 22nd round of discussions on Syria as part of the Astana process led by Türkiye, Russia and Iran on Nov. 11-12.

The meeting will hold bilateral and trilateral discussions among delegations, followed by a plenary session and a news conference.

Key topics on the agenda include developments in Syria’s regional situation, steps toward a comprehensive settlement, and the current "on-the-ground" situation in the war-torn country.

The talks will address confidence-building measures such as the release of hostages and efforts to locate missing persons, as well as humanitarian initiatives.

Participants will discuss mobilizing international support for Syria’s post-conflict recovery and creating conditions for the voluntary return of refugees.

The last session was held in January, also in Astana, and Türkiye was represented by then Deputy Foreign Minister Ahmet Yıldız.

The Astana peace process is the ensemble of initiatives and plans launched in 2017 under the guarantors Türkiye, Russia and Iran to resolve the Syrian civil war, which began in early 2011 when the Bashar Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protestors with unexpected ferocity. The war displaced nearly 7 million people and caused the deaths of over 300,000 people in total.