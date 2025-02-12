Russian President Vladimir Putin pledged to support Syria's territorial integrity as he spoke with President Ahmed al-Sharaa, the Kremlin said Wednesday, their first contact since the fall of Moscow-ally Bashar Assad last year.

"Vladimir Putin wished success to Ahmed al-Sharaa in solving the tasks facing the new leadership of the country for the benefit of the Syrian people," the Kremlin said in a readout, adding that Putin emphasized his support for Syria's "territorial integrity."

Putin confirmed Russia's readiness to assist the new administration in addressing socio-economic problems in Syria, including providing humanitarian assistance, the Kremlin said in a statement.

The two leaders agreed to maintain contact.

Assad fled to Russia on Dec. 8, ending his family's decades-long rule. Sharaa was declared the president in January.

Russia was a chief backer of Assad, the dictator who was toppled by anti-regime forces in December, and is hoping to retain the use of its naval and air bases in Syria.