An attack by Bashar Assad regime forces on northwestern Syria's last opposition stronghold, Idlib province, killed at least 7 civilians and injured 10 others on Monday.

Syrian Civil Defense (White Helmets) Media Officer Hasan al-Ahmed told Anadolu Agency (AA) that the regime forces attacked the villages of Bara and Ehsim in the south of Idlib.

Ahmed stated that 2 civilians in Bara and 5 civilians in Ehsim lost their lives in the attack. The 10 injured people were taken to nearby hospitals.

Furthermore, the Assad regime forces launched an artillery attack on several other villages in the south of Idlib in the early morning hours.

Almost a million people have fled the Assad regime’s offensive on Idlib since December 2019, with many seeking refuge in overcrowded tent camps near the Turkish border. A truce was brokered between Moscow and Ankara in March 2020 in response to the months of fighting by the Russia-backed regime, yet the regime still frequently carries out attacks on civilians, hindering the return of people to their homes and forcing them to stay in makeshift camps.

For years, the Assad regime has ignored the needs and safety of the Syrian people, only eyeing further territorial gains and crushing the opposition. The regime has bombed civilian facilities such as schools, hospitals and residential areas, displacing almost half the country's population.

Although Turkish institutions, the United Nations and international humanitarian organizations continue their efforts to provide humanitarian aid, there are still thousands more who need urgent assistance from the international community.