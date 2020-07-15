Russian warplanes conducted airstrikes against Syria’s Al-Bab late Wednesday, killing a civilian and wounding several others.
A local news outlet, Halab Today TV confirmed the casualties.
Ihlas News Agency reported that the attack targeted the center of the town.
The airstrikes caused heavy material damage in the city.
