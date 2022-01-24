A school for visually impaired children in northwestern Syria’s Idlib gives hope to students clinging to life amid the devastation of the 10-year civil war.

The school for children with disabilities was restored by the education directorate in Idlib and recently launched classes for visually impaired students. The school, named Gören Kalpler (Sighted Hearts), provides education for students through the sixth grade.

Fevaz Ebraş, the school's principal, told Anadolu Agency (AA) the institution was established as part of the education directorate.

“We transport students from different regions of Idlib with five shuttles and bring them to school. When the education is over, we drop them off at their homes,” he said.

Noting that 63 students, including 20 adults and 43 children, were enrolled in the school, Ebraş said that seven visually impaired teachers were assigned for the education of the children.

Ebraş said that they teach the Braille alphabet to students and plan to increase the number of students in the second semester. He added that the teachers take great pride in their important task of educating the students.

One of the students, Yaser Mansur, said that he wants to be a teacher when he grows up and that he learned to read and write thanks to the Braille alphabet.

“I love my school, my friends and my teachers. They love me too,” he said.

First-year student Delal Dabbag also noted that she wants to get an education and become a teacher for disabled people like her in the future.