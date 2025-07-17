Syria announced Wednesday that its military had begun withdrawing from the southern province of Suwayda following heavy clashes, Israeli airstrikes on Damascus, and a U.S. call for all sides to de-escalate tensions in the majority-Druze region.

The announcement came after the Syrian government declared a new cease-fire in Suwayda, aiming to end days of fierce fighting between Druze militias and Bedouin groups. A war monitor said the violence had killed more than 300 people since Sunday.

The United States, which has been working to rebuild ties with Damascus while remaining a key ally of Israel, confirmed that an agreement had been reached to restore calm in the area.

“We are calling on the Syrian government to, in fact, withdraw their military in order to enable all sides to de-escalate and find a path forward,” U.S. State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said.

Asked whether Washington has requested Israel to stop its strikes on Syria, Bruce declined to comment on specific diplomatic exchanges.

Israel conducted multiple airstrikes on Tuesday targeting Syrian military positions, the Defense Ministry, and areas near the presidential palace in Damascus.

When asked by Anadolu Agency (AA) whether the U.S. considers these sites legitimate military targets, Bruce did not give a direct answer but reiterated that Washington is focused on stopping the fighting and supporting de-escalation efforts.

The situation in Suwayda had spiraled into chaos, with concerns mounting over further civilian casualties and regional instability. The latest developments mark a rare moment of coordination among Damascus, Washington, and Tel Aviv — though the underlying tensions remain unresolved.