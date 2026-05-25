Syria held parliamentary voting in parts of the country’s northeast and north on Sunday to elect members of the People’s Assembly, amid objections from the affiliates of the YPG/PKK terrorist group

Polling opened in the Hassakeh and Qamishli districts of Hassakeh province, as well as in the Ain al-Arab district of Aleppo province, the SANA news agency said, citing the committee. Nine representatives were selected in Hassakeh province – including two by proclamation – as well as two in the area of Ain al-Arab, in Aleppo province.

The committee stated that 12 candidates were contesting two seats in Ain al-Arab from an electoral body of 100 members, while 13 candidates are competing for three seats in Hassakeh, where 150 electors are eligible to vote.

In Qamishli, seven candidates are running for four seats within an electoral body of 198 members.

SANA said the allocated seats were filled uncontested in Hassakeh's al-Malikiyah district after only two candidates registered.

In October 2025, Syria held the first parliamentary elections since the fall of the Bashar Assad regime in late 2024.

In August 2025, the Syrian election commission announced the postponement of voting in the Suwayda, Raqqa, and Hassakeh provinces due to "security challenges."

In March this year, elections were held in Raqqa, with four candidates winning seats after the voter turnout exceeded 90%.

The 210-member People's Assembly has a 30-month term, renewable, within a four-year transitional period, with the possibility of an additional year extension.

The Assembly is responsible for proposing and passing laws, amending or repealing existing laws, ratifying international treaties, approving the state budget, and granting amnesties.