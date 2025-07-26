A Syrian delegation comprising the foreign ministry and general intelligence met in Paris with the Israeli side in a meeting mediated by the U.S., a Syrian diplomatic source told Syria’s state-run Ekhbariya TV on Saturday.

The meeting discussed the latest security developments and efforts to contain the escalation in southern Syria, the source said adding that it did not result in any final agreements.

The Syrian delegation rejected any “illegitimate” foreign presence on Syrian territory, according to the source who confirmed the sides agreed to hold new meetings in the upcoming period to continue discussions and evaluation of steps meant to maintain stability in southern Syria.