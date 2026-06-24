A criminal court in Damascus on Wednesday opened the first trial session of Wassim al-Assad, a cousin of former Syrian President Bashar Assad, on charges including drug trafficking and alleged crimes committed under the former regime.

The SANA news agency reported that the Fourth Criminal Court in Damascus held its first hearing in the case, which also included testimony from witnesses.

Wassim al-Assad faces charges related to drug trafficking and involvement in multiple crimes during the rule of the former government, the agency said.

Wassim, 46, is a cousin of Bashar Assad and has long been accused of involvement in the production and smuggling of Captagon to neighboring countries during the former regime’s rule. He is also subject to U.S. and European sanctions.

Syrian authorities arrested him on June 21, 2025, as part of a broader campaign targeting individuals accused of crimes committed under the former regime.

SANA quoted Justice Ministry Media and Communications Director Baraa Abdul Rahman as saying that the first trial session of former Grand Mufti Ahmad Hassoun is scheduled for Thursday.

Abdul Rahman said Hassoun faces charges related to incitement through religious rulings that encouraged the killing of Syrians during Syria’s popular uprising that began in 2011.

He said judicial proceedings against both defendants are being conducted "in accordance with legal procedures to ensure accountability and justice for victims, in line with the principles of the rule of law and judicial independence.”

The hearings are part of a broader judicial process aimed at addressing abuses committed over previous years and holding those responsible for crimes against Syrians accountable as part of the country’s transitional justice efforts.

Assad, who ruled Syria for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia on Dec. 8, 2024, bringing an end to the Ba'ath Party's decades-long rule that began in 1963. A transitional administration led by President Ahmad al-Sharaa was formed in January 2025.