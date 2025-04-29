Syrian authorities and Druze representatives agreed Tuesday to hold accountable those responsible for an attack that triggered sectarian clashes in a Damascus suburb, a meeting participant told AFP.

Rabih Mounzer, a member of a civilian coordination group in Jaramana, said that "an agreement has been reached" following clashes that left seven members of the security forces and seven Druze fighters dead.

The text, seen by AFP, states that "those responsible for the attack be prosecuted and brought to justice," and includes measures to "put an end to incitement to sectarian and regional division."

Israel has attempted to gain support from Syria's Druze population, particularly after the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks.

The Druze community, which has historically maintained a degree of autonomy in Syria, has voiced opposition to foreign interference, especially from Israel.

While the Syrian government continues to assert that it protects all sects of the country equally, Israel has repeatedly claimed that the Druze community in Syria is under attack, even suggesting military intervention to protect them.

After the fall of the Bashar Assad regime in December, Israel expanded its occupation of the Syrian Golan Heights by seizing the demilitarized buffer zone, a move that violated a 1974 disengagement agreement with Syria.