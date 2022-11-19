Over 300 children in Syria's opposition-held Idlib province launched their own World Cup on Saturday, as organizers hope to bring a smile on the communities exhausted by over a decade of war.

The excited children took part in the opening ceremony at the municipal stadium in Idlib, some wearing the jerseys of this year's World Cup teams, an Agence France-Presse (AFP) photographer said.

Youths pose by a mockup of the FIFA World Cup trophy on the pitch during the opening ceremony of the "Camps World Cup" at the newly reopened Idlib Municipal Stadium in the opposition-held northwestern Syrian city, Nov. 19, 2022. (AFP Photo)

Their 32 squads correspond to the nations that have qualified for the World Cup, which starts Sunday in Qatar, and their competition opened with a match between the host country and Ecuador, reflecting the official schedule.

"I represent Spain and I hope we win the cup," gushed 12-year-old Bassel Sheikho, who works in a garage.

Children wearing the uniforms of national football teams playing at the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup line up during the opening ceremony of the "Camps World Cup" at the newly reopened Idlib Municipal Stadium in the opposition-held northwestern Syrian city, Nov. 19, 2022. (AFP Photo)

While children from camps for displaced people in Idlib and surrounding areas make up 25 of the teams, the other seven are composed of children who work in industrial zones in the region.

Syria's war has killed around half a million people and displaced millions more since starting in 2011 with the brutal repression of anti-government protests.

The Idlib region is home to about 3 million people, around half of them displaced.

Children aged 10 to 14 have been training for months to take part in the "camps World Cup," said Ibrahim Sarmini from the NGO Violet, which organized the tournament.

Children, including those in wheelchairs, pose by a mockup of the FIFA World Cup trophy on the pitch during the opening ceremony of the "Camps World Cup" at the newly reopened Idlib Municipal Stadium in the opposition-held northwestern Syrian city, Nov. 19, 2022. (AFP Photo)

He said the event aims to encourage children to participate in sports and to "focus international attention on displaced youth and those who work," who are among those most exposed to sometimes deadly risks.

The last pocket of armed opposition to President Bashar Assad's regime includes large swathes of Idlib province and parts of the neighboring Aleppo, Hama and Latakia provinces.

The "camps World Cup" matches will continue throughout the official tournament period, and the final will be organized in a camp in Idlib.

Sarmini noted that winter was set to begin in full force, with rains expected to once again bring misery to the ramshackle, poverty-stricken camps.

"I hope the whole world will turn their attention to the displaced and will support them so they can return to their homes as soon as possible," he said.