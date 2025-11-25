Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa met Tuesday with a visiting U.S. congressional delegation to explore opportunities for expanding cooperation between Damascus and Washington.

Talks between Sharaa and the U.S. delegation, headed by Congressman Darin LaHood, addressed the importance of continuing constructive communication between the two sides in a way that serves mutual interests and contributes to supporting regional stability, the presidency said in a statement.

The two sides also exchanged views on a number of international issues of common interest, the statement said.

Earlier in November, al-Sharaa said that “the majority” of the U.S. Congress supports lifting American sanctions on Syria, following his meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House.

The reception of the U.S. delegation in Damascus follows a series of recent high-level meetings between the Syrian president and American officials, including his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House on Nov. 10.