Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa said Monday that “the majority” of the U.S. Congress supports lifting American sanctions on Syria, following his meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House.

"The American administration is in agreement that Syria deserves to have an opportunity to be stable and to build its economy and to maintain its territorial integrity," al-Sharaa told The Washington Post following his White House meeting Monday with President Donald Trump.

Al-Sharaa said Trump's policies demonstrate support for Syrian stability and territorial unity. "It is clear ... that he is in favor of the stability of Syria and the territorial unity, and the lifting, the complete lifting of sanctions of Syria. So he is pushing in that direction," he said.

The comments were made after the U.S. suspended the imposition of Caesar Act sanctions on Syria, in part, for 180 days Monday, signaling continued sanctions relief. The sanctions were initially suspended in May for 180 days,

Sharaa visited Washington as his government seeks permanent removal of U.S. sanctions imposed during the Bashar Assad regime, which was toppled last December following 25 years in power.

Congressional approval is required for the complete lifting of sanctions.