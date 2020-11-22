Syria's Bashar Assad regime has tortured 98 people to death in the last two years violating the 2018 agreement on Daraa, local sources are saying.

The regime tortured many people who resided in Daraa that had applied for amnesty based on the deal, Anadolu Agency was told.

Those tortured include about 40 former soldiers who left the Syrian army when the civil war began.

According to the Syria TV news website, a former police officer, Muaz Ata El-Samidi, who applied to the regime for amnesty was executed on Saturday. His family was asked to take his body.

Samidi left the regime forces in 2012.

In 2018, Russia and the Assad regime signed a deal allowing thousands of opposition figures and civilians a safe passage to other opposition-held regions while they launched an attack on Daraa, the birthplace of the Syrian revolution.

Syria has been ravaged by civil war since early 2011 when the Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protesters.