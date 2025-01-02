Ahmed al-Sharaa, the leader of Syria's interim administration, held a meeting with members of the Christian clergy in the country's capital Damascus on Tuesday.

Al-Sharaa met with a delegation from the Christian community in Damascus, the Syrian News Agency (SANA) reported on its Telegram channel.

SANA did not disclose details of the discussions.

Ahmed al-Sharaa, the leader of Syria's new administration, holds a meeting with the Christian community in Damascus, Dec. 31, 2024. (SANA Handout)

Since the fall of the Assad regime, religious minorities, including Christians, have faced uncertainty about their status in Syria’s evolving political environment. Al-Sharaa has consistently promised to safeguard the rights and safety of minorities, emphasizing their inclusion under the new administration.

Ahmed al-Sharaa, the leader of Syria's new administration, holds a meeting with the Christian community in Damascus, Dec. 31, 2024. (SANA Handout)

In his New Year address to Syria’s Christian community, al-Sharaa emphasized their significant role in the nation’s cultural heritage.

“Christians are a fundamental part of Syria’s identity,” he stated, voicing his hope for peace and harmony in the war-torn country in the coming year.

Assad, Syria’s leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after anti-regime groups took control of Damascus, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963.