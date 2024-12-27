Residents of Suwayseh, a village in Syria's Quneitra province under Israeli occupation, have called for an end to Israeli aggression and demanded the withdrawal of Israeli forces from their land.

Since the collapse of the Baath regime in Syria, Israel has intensified its airstrikes and expanded its ground occupation in the region.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), residents of Suwayseh, located in southwestern Quneitra, voiced their concerns and grievances over the ongoing occupation.

Shadi Abu Zayd described how Israeli forces advanced 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) from the occupied Golan Heights into the border strip, damaging Suwayseh and neighboring villages. He also mentioned attacks directly targeting civilians, including a child.

Abu Zayd said Israeli forces opened fire on peaceful protesters opposing the occupation, injuring seven people.

“We call on the international community, Arab nations and United Nations forces to stop these daily attacks on the villages and towns in Quneitra,” he said.

'We will not leave our land'

Fayez al-Bandar, another resident, said Israeli forces caused significant damage to private and public property, uprooted trees and fired on homes when they entered the village.

Al-Bandar demanded an end to what he called "Israeli arrogance," adding: “No matter the cost, no matter how much blood is spilled, we will not leave our land.”

Mohamad Abdulkarim al-Hatimi stressed that Israel’s attacks have caused widespread panic among residents but stated firmly, “We absolutely do not accept this.”

Hatimi expressed hope that the authorities would take action to deter Israeli aggression and remove the occupation from Syrian land.

On Wednesday, Suwayseh residents held a protest against Israel’s occupation. During the demonstration, Israeli soldiers opened fire from their positions, injuring three civilians.

Israel’s occupation in Syria

Since the collapse of the 61-year Baath regime on Dec. 8, Israel has increased its attacks on Syria.

The Israeli military has targeted and destroyed the remaining military infrastructure and resources of the regime. It has also expanded its occupation of the Golan Heights, Syrian territory that Israel has occupied since 1967.

Israeli forces have moved into the buffer zone near the Golan Heights, advancing closer to the Syrian capital and reaching within 25 kilometers (15 miles) of Damascus.

The Golan Heights has been under Israeli occupation since 1967. The 1974 Disengagement Agreement between Israel and Syria established the boundaries of the demilitarized zone and buffer area.