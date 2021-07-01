Turkey-backed Syrian opposition forces thwarted the terrorist PKK's Syrian offshoot YPG's attempt to infiltrate the Operation Peace Spring area in northern Syria.

YPG/PKK terrorists tried to infiltrate a village near the front line of Syrian National Army (SNA) soldiers in Tal Abyad district, which was liberated from terrorists by Turkey and the SNA.

A clash then took place between SNA soldiers and the terrorists, during which the SNA troops held them back.

The YPG, which continues its occupation in the Tal Rifat and Manbij regions, frequently stages terrorist attacks targeting the al-Bab, Azaz, Jarablus and Afrin regions.

The YPG has increased the frequency of its attacks, targeting the northwestern town of Jarablus, aiming to displace civilians living in the area.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful counterterrorism operations across its border into northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and to enable the peaceful resettlement of residents. Those operations were Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018) and Peace Spring (2019).

The YPG seized control of large swathes of land in the northern parts of the war-torn country with the Bashar Assad regime's blessing when clashes intensified in 2012.

Ankara considers the YPG, which is backed by the U.S.-led anti-Daesh coalition on the pretext of fighting the Daesh terrorist group on the ground, a grave national security threat.