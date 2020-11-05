The United Nations on Wednesday expressed deep concern over escalating violence in Syria’s northwestern Idlib province following an attack by the Bashar Assad regime that killed seven, including four children.

“I condemn these killings in the strongest possible terms and pass on my deepest condolences to the families of all those who were killed or injured,” Mark Cutts, deputy regional humanitarian coordinator for the Syria crisis, said.

Cutts, in a written statement, pointed out that multiple communities in Ariha district were impacted by the shelling, including the city of Ariha, Shinan, Nahliya, Ehsem, Marayan, Deir Sunbul, Balshun and Balyun.

He said the violence “compounds an already dire situation on the ground” in the last opposition bastion Idlib, where millions of civilians remain in urgent need of life-saving assistance. Accordingly, COVID-19 continues to spread in the overcrowded camps, while seasonal rain has started again and the bitter winter temperatures will soon set in.

“I continue to call on the parties in the conflict to stop the fighting,” Cutts urged, adding that all necessary measures to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure in accordance with international humanitarian law should be taken.

On Wednesday, regime shelling killed seven civilians and wounded another 13 in Idlib, violating a cease-fire.

In March, a fragile truce was brokered between Moscow and Ankara in response to the months of fighting by the Russia-backed regime that launched military offensives in Idlib, the country's last major opposition stronghold, and displaced almost a million people from their homes. Most of the refugees sought shelter at camps close to the Turkish border, while others went to areas under the control of the Syrian opposition.

While already struggling to survive airstrikes and trying to meet basic necessities, humanitarian workers fear that civilians could encounter a further rise in coronavirus cases, which would be disastrous in northwestern Syria. The region is home to almost 1.5 million people who have been displaced by the bombings of Russia and the Syrian regime and live in overcrowded camps or shelters, often with poor access to running water.

“A bloody day and a dark night is almost ending today in Syria, but the tragedies of the Syrians in it do not end. Today, the regime’s shells killed 7 people, including 4 children, while the rainstorms continue to ravage the lives of millions in the camps and in their broken homes,” the White Helmets civil defense group wrote on Twitter the same day.

Civilians who are displaced and living in overcrowded makeshift tent camps struggle due to the rain and floods while awaiting food, clothing and firewood aid.

Fatma Said, a resident in one of Idlib’s tent camps, said: “The rain flooded our tent. The floor is wet. We have no wood to warm-up.” Said was also looking after her two grandsons after her son died in an attack, struggling to provide clothing and food. She called on humanitarian groups for aid to survive the winter.