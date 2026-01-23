The UN refugee agency said Friday it has reentered a northeastern Syria camp holding thousands of suspected Daesh relatives and restarted aid deliveries.

"The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) was able to access al-Hol camp, together with Syrian government officials," deputy U.N. spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters.

The UNHCR was also able to establish contact with some camp residents, Haq added.

"Essential supplies have also resumed. Trucks carrying bread entered the camp today, facilitated by UNHCR, following a three-day interruption caused by the volatile security situation inside the camp," he added.

Stressing the agency is working with the government authorities to make sure that supplies can go to the camp, Haq said the UNHRC was able to help partially restore water access.

Al-Hol camp houses tens of thousands of people, including families of suspected ISIS members, as well as displaced Syrians and foreign nationals.

The Syrian presidency said on Tuesday that a "mutual understanding" has been reached with the SDF regarding the future of the Hasakah province.

The Syrian Defense Ministry also announced a four-day cease-fire with the SDF on Tuesday. However, the SDF launched a series of attacks on Syrian positions on the first day of the truce, killing 11 soldiers and injuring 25 others.