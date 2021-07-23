The U.S.-led coalition against the Daesh terror group provided military training to 400 members of the Syrian wing of the PKK terrorist organization, the YPG, in Hassakeh province in northeastern Syria, sources revealed Thursday.

YPG terrorists received three months of training on Mount Abdulaziz, said sources.

They were taught how to operate light, medium and heavy weapons as well as methods of infiltrating and raiding villages.

A graduation ceremony was held on the completion of the training, which was attended by U.S. commanders and Ferhat Abdi Şahin, code-named "Mazloum Kobani," one of the ringleaders of the YPG.

The U.S. and France, which are in the coalition against Daesh, previously provided YPG/PKK terrorists with military training in parts of Hassakeh and Deir el-Zour to the east of the Euphrates River.

French soldiers, who are currently acting under the auspices of the U.S.in Syria, frequently provide artillery training to YPG/PKK terrorists.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

The U.S. has primarily partnered with the YPG in northeastern Syria in the anti-Daesh fight. On the other hand, Turkey strongly opposed the terrorist group’s presence in northern Syria, which has been a major sticking point in strained Turkey-U.S. relations. Ankara has long objected to the U.S.' support for the YPG, a group that poses a threat to Turkey and terrorizes local people, destroying their homes and forcing them to flee.

Under the pretext of fighting Daesh, the U.S. has provided military training and given truckloads of military support to the YPG, despite its NATO ally’s security concerns. While underlining that a country cannot support one terrorist group to fight another, Turkey conducted its own counterterrorism operations, over the course of which it has managed to remove a significant number of terrorists from the region.

Furthermore, local people living in areas held by the YPG have long suffered from its atrocities, as the terrorist group has a notorious record of human rights abuses in Syria, ranging from kidnappings, recruitment of child soldiers, torture, ethnic cleansing and forced displacement.

Most recently, it was revealed that the YPG had buried 68 bodies in a mass grave in northern Syria’s Afrin in yet another crime against humanity.