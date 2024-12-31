The U.S. Embassy in Damascus, Syria on Tuesday said officials met the new Syrian administration to discuss the recent developments in Syria and the need for an inclusive political process representing all Syrians.

The embassy said the officials raised several issues, including "the need to protect U.S. citizens and ascertain the fate of disappeared American citizens" and maintain the fight against the Daesh terror group.

The officials stressed the need that the new administration in Syria to "fully represent all Syrians and ensure inclusive political process."

The mission said officials also met Syrian business leaders, representing industries, banking and tech sectors.

They heard from them "about the challenges and opportunities for revitalizing Syria's economy after the fall of the corrupt Assad regime."

On Dec. 20, U.S. diplomats also met Syria's new leaders to discuss developments following the Assad regime fall.

Bashar Assad, Syria’s leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after anti-regime groups took control of Damascus on Dec. 8, ending the Baath Party’s regime, which had been in power since 1963.