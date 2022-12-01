The footage of the raid carried out by the military opposition in Syria's southern Daraa province, in which Daesh terror group's leader Abu al-Hassan al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi was allegedly killed, was released on Thursday.

The footage shows moments of the raid with heavy weapons on the house where the Daesh leader was allegedly located.

On Oct.15, the military opposition in Syria announced they killed a group of Daesh members in Daraa.

The opposition group, when contacted by Anadolu Agency (AA), said that they carried out an operation at three different locations in Daraa on Oct. 14-15 and they eliminated about 30 Daesh terrorists.

On Wednesday, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said that a former Daesh leader was killed in Syria's Daraa province last month.

Abu al-Hassan al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi was killed in mid-October during a Free Syrian Army operation, the command said.

"CENTCOM and our partners remain focused on the enduring defeat of ISIS," spokesperson Col. Joe Buccino said in a statement, using an alternate acronym for Daesh.

The Daesh terror group earlier confirmed the death of its leader in an audio statement. The death is the second of a Daesh leader following a February U.S. raid in northwestern Syria that led to the death of Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, the predecessor of the man killed last month.