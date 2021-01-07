The PKK terrorist group's Syrian affiliate YPG's siege of a regime military base in the town of Qmishli of northwestern Hassakeh province has ended after three days of occupation.

According to local sources speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), the tension between the regime forces and the YPG/PKK terrorists that culminated on Jan. 3 has slackened thanks to Russian interference.

AA reported that Russian commanders in the region had a meeting with the representatives of both sides on Wednesday night. Following these subsequent meetings, both sides released the people they captured, as the YPG/PKK put an end to its occupation of the military base known as the "security circle."

The tension was initially fueled due to pressure from both the Syrian regime and Russia on the YPG/PKK terrorists to leave the town of Ayn Issa in northeastern Syria to the regime's control.

On Dec. 28, 2020, the YPG/PKK terrorists responded to the pressure by capturing members of the regime forces. After the YPG/PKK refused to release the captured regime members, regime forces reacted by detaining some of the group's terrorists in the town.

Russia interfered immediately at the time and facilitated the release of the captured and detained people from both sides. However, the tension escalated on Jan. 3 as YPG/PKK once again captured regime members, including high-ranking officials. The regime again retaliated against the move.

As a result, on Jan. 4 the "security circle" was occupied by YPG/PKK terrorists, up until Russia's re-interference on Wednesday.

While the YPG/PKK continues its occupation of the majority of Hassakeh, the Bashar Assad regime controls Kevkep Mountain in the center of the province. Regime forces also have an airport in Qamishli and a military brigade as well as a security branch. Some state institutions in the province are also under the control of the Assad regime.

AA reported on Dec. 28 that Russia continues to intensify its military presence in northeastern Syria, increasing the number of its troops to 1,000 in Hassakeh.

During the month of December, the Russian Armed Forces sent hundreds of armed vehicles and logistics trucks from its Hmeimim Air Base in Latakia to the town of Qamishli in Hassakeh.

The troops settled in both Qamishli Airport, controlled by the Syrian regime, and a Russian military base near the airport. This latest delivery increased the number of Russian troops in the region to 1,000.

Russia also deployed 1,200 personnel from various groups that fight alongside regime soldiers and are supported by Moscow to the airport. Russia reportedly trains units of 300 soldiers in skills such as the use of heavy weaponry and sharpshooting. Each group of 300 is being commanded by three Russian military personnel.

Russian forces had been replacing U.S. troops as they withdrew from some bases following Turkey's launch of Operation Peace Spring on Oct. 9, 2019, against the YPG/PKK terrorists in northeastern Syria.