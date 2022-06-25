Afghanistan's Taliban government called for more international aid on Saturday after a magnitude 6.1 earthquake killed more than 1,000 people in the country.

Authorities have called off the search for survivors in the mountainous southeastern region near the Pakistani border following Wednesday's 6.1 magnitude quake, which also injured about 2,000 people and damaged or destroyed 10,000 homes.

Aftershocks on Friday killed at least five more people in the area some 160 kilometers (100 miles) southeast of the capital, Kabul, and medical staff said rudimentary health care facilities were hampering their efforts to help the injured.

"Those injured that were in a bad condition and needed operations, (which) we can't do here, have been sent to Kabul," said Abrar, who goes by one name, the manager of a hospital in Paktika, the worst-affected province.

The disaster is a major test for Afghanistan's hardline Taliban rulers, who have been shunned by many foreign governments since they seized control of the country last year due to concerns about human rights.

A Taliban helicopter lands in the quake-hit area of Wor Kali village in the Barmal district of Paktika province, Afghanistan, June 25, 2022. (Reuters Photo)

Afghanistan has been cut off from much direct international assistance because of Western sanctions, deepening a humanitarian crisis in the swathes of the country even before this week's earthquake.

The United Nations and several countries have rushed aid to the affected areas, with more due to arrive over the coming days, and the Taliban appealed on Saturday for further aid shipments to help quake victims.

"We call on all humanitarian organizations to help the people," said Mohammad Amen Hozifa, a spokesperson for the Paktika provincial government.

China's Foreign Ministry said on Saturday the nation would provide humanitarian aid worth 50 million yuan ($7.5 million) to Afghanistan including tents, towels, beds and other materials to help those affected by the earthquake.