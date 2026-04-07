Several people were injured Tuesday morning when a high-speed train (Train à Grande Vitesse, TGV) collided with a truck in northern France, in the Pas-de-Calais region. The train driver was killed in the crash. Emergency services are on the scene, and rail traffic has been suspended on multiple lines.

Around 7 a.m., a TGV carrying approximately 350 passengers collided with the trailer of a truck transporting army vehicles. The crash occurred on the outskirts of Noeux-les-Mines, at the Mazingarbe level crossing. Several people were injured, and the train driver, trapped in his cab, died, firefighters said.

The French Minister of Transport, Philippe Tabarot, announced that he would travel to the scene, accompanied by the CEO of the French National Railway Company (SNCF), Jean Castex.

The SNCF stated that train traffic is completely suspended in both directions between Bethune and Lens following the collision, which caused material damage to the train. Several services have also been canceled or delayed.