Five-year-old Ahmad dreams of becoming “stronger than Spider-Man,” but the Jordanian boy’s hopes are threatened by a severe disability and U.S. aid cuts that could deny him essential medical care.

Like him, millions of children around the world are suffering from the sweeping cuts ordered by U.S. President Donald Trump.

All are grappling with hardship in one form or other: war, crime, global warming, poverty, disease and more.

Ahmad, who has a spinal malformation, cannot hold his torso upright and is paralyzed from the waist down.

The boy was receiving physiotherapy sessions from Handicap International "to strengthen his upper limbs and enable him, later on, to walk with crutches," said his father, Mahmud Abdulrahman, a 30-year-old day laborer.

Abdulrahman said the non-governmental organization (NGO) was also due to provide orthotics and prosthetics to straighten Ahmad's lower limbs – none of which he could afford on his meagre salary.

Now, none of that will happen.

The Wehdat Rehabilitation Centre they attended in Jordan's capital, Amman, was one of the first victims of Trump's aid cuts.

More than 600 patients found themselves deprived of care overnight.

Prosthetics already specially designed for around 30 children, as well as wheelchairs, could not be delivered to them, on Washington's orders.

"The movement that was taught will be forgotten," said Dr. Abdullah Hmoud, a physiotherapist who worked at the center, describing the potential losses as "catastrophic."

There is also emotional suffering.

When he realised he would no longer see his physiotherapist, "Ahmad stopped eating for three days. He didn't want to get up," said his father.

With the closure of his rehabilitation center, "I feel like they want to kill me," the boy said in a hushed voice.

Global fallout

Ahmad's story is one among many in a wave of horror accounts surfacing from the humanitarian sector since the United States said it was cutting 83% of its aid.

USAID – which the Trump administration has dismantled – had supported 42% of all aid distributed globally, with a $42.8 billion budget.

At a refugee camp in Bangladesh, home to a million Rohingya Muslims who fled persecution in Myanmar, half of them children, Save the Children has been forced to ration food.

The NGO fears desperate families could be pushed to hand over daughters to traffickers or send sons on dangerous sea crossings to Malaysia for work.

In Mozambique, Solidarites International had to shut down a program providing food and water to internally displaced people, including tens of thousands of children.

In Malawi, similar numbers will no longer receive free school meals, according to another NGO, which requested anonymity for fear of U.S. reprisals.

Without food, many children will drop out of school – all the more galling, the NGO said, as millions of meals are reportedly left to rot in warehouses due to the U.S. decision.

"It's like the rug is being pulled out from under their feet," said one staff member.

'Last lifelines'

Women and girls are often the first to lose out, with their education traditionally sacrificed first.

The Norwegian Refugee Council said it will have to "significantly reduce" aid to women and girls in Afghanistan because the U.S. funds paid for many of the female staff who worked with them.

"The very last lifelines for many women and girls will be taken away," said Camilla Waszink, a director at the organization.

Malnutrition already affects 150 million children under 5, and the numbers could surge.

"Millions of additional children will suffer stunted growth," and impaired brain capacity, said Kevin Goldberg, director of Solidarites International.

In another blow to children, Washington is expected to drastically reduce funding for vaccination programs in poor countries.

Sania Nishtar, CEO of the Vaccine Alliance, warned the cuts – if confirmed – could result in "an estimated 1.3 million children dying from vaccine-preventable diseases."