U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi are expected to hold talks Friday in Istanbul on a potential nuclear agreement, Axios reported Monday, citing two sources familiar with the plans.

Meanwhile, earlier on Monday, Iranian media backtracked confirming the immediate resumption of nuclear negotiations between Iran and the U.S.

The semi-official Tasnim News Agency earlier said that President Masoud Pezeshkian had issued an order to resume nuclear negotiations with the U.S.

The agency, however, said that following "further follow-ups," it had learned that the details of any such talks are "not yet finalized."

Tasnim said that subsequent stages and specifics would be determined once the overall framework of the negotiations takes shape.

While Tasnim revised the wording of its story, Fars News Agency removed its report about the resumption of the talks from its website and social media platforms.

It came amid heightened tensions between Iran and the U.S., with the American military fleet reportedly heading toward the region, as announced by President Donald Trump himself.

In recent days, however, there has been intense diplomatic activity, with several regional countries, including Türkiye, intervening to ease tensions between the two nations. Ankara has repeatedly offered to mediate a solution to the escalating conflict and urged sized to pursue dialogue over clashes.

At a weekly press conference in Tehran on Monday, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei confirmed that messages are being exchanged between the two sides. He also denied receiving "any kind of ultimatum or deadline" in negotiations with the U.S.

Iran's top security official Ali Larijani, in a social media post on Saturday, said the "structured framework" for negotiations is "taking shape and moving forward."

Notably, Iran and the U.S. were engaged in indirect nuclear negotiations in June of last year when Israel launched an attack on Iran, triggering 12 days of military confrontation and sharply escalating tensions.

Following the 12-day war, Iran suspended talks with the U.S., holding Washington responsible for Israel's actions.