U.S. President Donald Trump criticized NATO as he held a joint news conference with bloc’s secretary-general Mark Rutte on Wednesday in Ankara, before the 36th summit of heads of state and government from NATO member states.

“I am not happy with NATO over Greenland, Iran. We are treated unfairly in NATO, we pay disproportionately,” he said.

"I don’t want to deal (with Iranians), they’re sick people," he said on war with Iran after the cease-fire between two countries were violated overnight with US strikes in Iran.

Trump had nothing but good words for Türkiye, especially for President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. "I like President Erdoğan, he rolled out red carpet for me. Türkiye is very strong, they’ve got best (military) equipment," he said.

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