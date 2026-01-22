Addressing a ceremony in Davos, Switzerland for announcing the charter of Board of Peace, U.S. President Donald Trump said it was a very exciting day and everybody wanted to to join the Board.

The fledgling board carries a $1 billion price tag for permanent membership, and Trump has invited leaders including Russia’s Vladimir Putin, Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu and Hungary’s Viktor Orban to join.

Originally intended to oversee the rebuilding of Gaza after the war between Hamas and Israel, the board’s charter does not limit its role to the territory and has sparked concerns that Trump wants it to rival the United Nations. "The United Nations has tremendous potential but they did not try hard enough (to end wars)," he added.

Trump joined participants of the board at the signing of the charter after the speech.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW...