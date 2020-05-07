Prime Minister Boris Johnson will announce a very limited easing of Britain's coronavirus lockdown next week because the government will not do anything to risk a second spike in COVID-19 cases, his spokesman said on Thursday.
Johnson is due to announce possible changes to social restrictions on Sunday following a review by ministers of the current measures.
His spokesman told reporters that while the government understood the huge impact on the economy of the lockdown, which has shuttered most shops and businesses, it would be worse to ease the measures too soon.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.