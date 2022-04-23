United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will visit President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Ukraine next week after his talks with Moscow in the push for peace.

Guterres will see Zelenskyy and Ukraine's foreign minister on Thursday, two days after visiting Moscow, the United Nations said in a statement.

The Kremlin confirmed Friday that Putin would meet Guterres on Tuesday.

Guterres sent letters this week requesting these in-person meetings to try to regain the initiative for the U.N., which has been largely marginalized from the crisis since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.

In part, this is because the war has divided the U.N. Security Council's permanent members: the United States, France, Britain, China, and Russia.

China has refused to condemn the invasion, depicting Russia as a victim of Western efforts to weaken it.

With the letters he sent on Tuesday, Guterres sought to spur dialogue to end the war.

"At this time of great peril and consequence, he would like to discuss urgent steps to bring about peace in Ukraine," spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said this week.

Guterres has had little contact with Zelenskyy since the war began, speaking with him just once over the telephone, on March 26.

Putin has not taken Guterres's phone calls, or had any contact with him since the U.N. chief stated that the invasion violated the U.N. charter.