The United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) office in Kenya has sounded an urgent plea for the conservation of real-life bird habitats after humorously pointing out that a "digital bird has lost its home." The statement came in the wake of Twitter's recent logo change, which replaced the iconic bird silhouette with a black "X."

Based in Nairobi, UNEP took to Twitter with a comical yet impactful message, highlighting the significance of protecting actual bird habitats while emphasizing the seriousness of the ongoing habitat loss crisis.

As per the UNEP's statement, forests play a vital role in supporting the survival of various wildlife species, particularly migratory birds that depend on these habitats during their annual journeys.

They are essential for maintaining diverse ecosystems and provide crucial nesting places for numerous bird species. However, the rapid decline of forests has become a pressing concern due to illicit logging and the effects of climate change.

The UNEP's clarion call is a reminder of the collective responsibility to safeguard natural habitats, ensuring that real birds and countless other creatures can continue to thrive in their natural environments.

Experts and environmentalists worldwide have echoed the UNEP's appeal, stressing the urgent need for conservation efforts. They warn that failing to act promptly could lead to irreparable damage to global ecosystems and the loss of vital biodiversity.