A United Nations report released Monday found that, on average, one woman or girl was killed by a partner or family member every 10 minutes last year.

According to estimates from UNODC and U.N. Women, as they released the annual report on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, about 83,000 women and girls were deliberately killed worldwide in 2024.

In about 60% of those instances, the perpetrator was a family member or partner. In contrast, 11% of male homicides were perpetrated by relatives or partners.

According to U.N. data, femicides are particularly common in the African region, which saw the highest number of femicides in 2024 at 22,600. The Asian region followed with 17,400, while the Americas had 7,700, Europe had 2,100, and Oceania had 300.

Africa had the highest rate of femicides in which the victim and perpetrator were in an intimate or family relationship. The figure there was three victims per 100,000 women or girls. In Europe, the rate was the lowest at 0.5.

In 2023, around 51,100 girls and women were killed by relatives or intimate partners worldwide out of 85,000 women and girls who died as a result of violent crime, according to last year's report.