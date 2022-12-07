The United States denied any involvement after a third Russian airfield was set ablaze by apparent Ukrainian drone strikes on Tuesday, demonstrating the country's new ability to penetrate hundreds of kilometers into Russian territory.

Officials in the Russian city of Kursk, about 90 kilometers (60 miles) north of the Ukraine border, released pictures of black smoke above an airfield after the latest strike on Tuesday. The governor said an oil storage tank had gone up in flames but there were no casualties.

On Monday, Russia said it had been hit hundreds of kilometers from Ukraine by what it said were Soviet-era drones – at Engels air base, home to Russia's strategic bomber fleet, and in Ryazan, a few hours' drive from Moscow.

Ukraine did not directly claim responsibility for the strikes but nonetheless celebrated them.

Late Tuesday, sirens sounded at the airfield in Engels, Russian state-run news agencies reported, citing the first deputy of the district administration.

In Washington, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken repeated his country's determination to provide Ukraine with the equipment it needs to defend itself. He said it had neither encouraged nor enabled the Ukrainians to strike inside Russia.

U.S. lawmakers agreed to provide Ukraine with at least $800 million in additional security aid next year.

Russia's defense ministry said three service members were killed in the attack at Ryazan. Although the attacks struck military targets, it characterized them as terrorism and said the aim was to disable its long-range aircraft.

Ukraine never publicly acknowledges responsibility for attacks inside Russia. Asked about the strikes, Defense Minister Oleskiy Reznikov repeated a longstanding joke blaming carelessness with cigarettes. "Very often Russians smoke in places where it's forbidden to smoke," he said.

Neighbouring Belarus, a close Russian ally, plans to move military equipment and forces Wednesday and Thursday to check its response to terrorism, the BelTA state news agency reported, adding that imitation weapons would be used for training.

Ukraine has for months voiced fears that Belarus and Russia could be planning a joint incursion across Ukraine's northern border, although Belarus has said it will not enter the war.

'Leverage and control'

At least 20 oil tankers queuing off Turkey face more delays to cross from Russia's Black Sea ports to the Mediterranean as operators race to adhere to new Turkish insurance rules added ahead of a G7 price cap on Russian oil, industry sources said.

The disruption in tanker traffic was not the result of the price cap on Russian oil agreed by a coalition of G7 countries and Australia, a group official said.

The price cap of $60 a barrel was imposed on Monday at a level above the current price for Urals crude from Russia, the world's second-largest oil exporter.

G7 countries and Australia would be busy in the coming weeks determining two more price cap levels on Russian refined oil products slated to be in place by Feb. 5, a U.S. Treasury official told Reuters.

"I think the point is that we have all the leverage and all the control now that we've been able to set the ceiling at $60," the official said.

"Any adjustments will be in the interest of the G7 and will be in the interest of Ukraine, it will be in the interest of the world economy and will not be in the interest of Russia."

Zelenskyy with troops

On the battlefields of eastern, northeastern and southern Ukraine, Russian forces kept up their shelling of towns and villages, the Ukrainian military said late Tuesday.

Six people were killed as Donetsk came under rocket and artillery fire, the Russian-installed city mayor, Alexander Kulemzin, reported on his Telegram channel.

"Look what they have done," said a resident named Irina, gesturing towards the building where her flat had been destroyed. "There are people living over there ... Go in the fields and fight each other over there, not here."

Dmytro Zhyvytsky, the governor of Sumy region on the Russian border, said several people were wounded when Russian forces fired 226 shells on seven communities during the day.

War crimes investigators are looking into the deaths of hundreds of civilians since the beginning of the near 10-month conflict. Russia denies targeting civilians during what it calls a special operation to rid Ukraine of dangerous nationalists.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited troops close to the front lines in eastern Ukraine on Tuesday.

Addressing servicemen later in Kyiv, Zelenskyy said he had spent the day with troops in Donbas, theater of the heaviest battles, and in Kharkiv region, where Ukrainians have retaken swaths of territory from Russian forces.

"Thousands of Ukrainians have given their lives so that the day might come when not a single occupying soldier will remain in our land and when all our people will be free," Zelenskyy, clad in his trademark khaki green, told the gathering.