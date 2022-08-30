Some 18,101 positive cases of people infected with monkeypox have been confirmed so far in the United States, the latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) indicate.

A total of 2,916 new confirmed cases were reported in the country in the last seven days, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Although the numbers are still on the rise nationally, the speed of the outbreak is apparently slowing down, the CDC said.

With 3,291 cases, California is the worst-affected state. It is followed by New York (3,197) and Florida (1,870).

Since the first case of the infectious viral disease was confirmed in the U.S. on May 18, cases spread across more than 60 jurisdictions in the country.

The U.S. has the world's highest number of monkeypox cases.

On Aug. 4, the CDC declared monkeypox a public health emergency. Later, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced the emergency use authorization of the JYNNEOS vaccine to be administered intradermally in individuals 18 years of age and older.

The White House National Monkeypox Response team announced a series of actions to further accelerate the Biden administration's response to the monkeypox outbreak and mitigate the spread of the virus.