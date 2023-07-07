Yevgeny Prigozhin, the rebellious chief of the notorious Wagner Group, walked away unscathed from his armed mutiny on June 24.

The aftermath of the failed uprising against military leaders remains murky, with no one held accountable for the deaths of the soldiers involved.

Efforts are underway to depict Prigozhin, the founder of the private military contractor, as motivated by greed.

There are only faint indications of an investigation into whether he mismanaged billions of dollars in state funds.

Surprisingly, Russian President Vladimir Putin recently revealed that the state paid Wagner nearly $1 billion in a single year, contradicting previous denials of any connection between the Kremlin and the company.

Private mercenary groups are technically illegal in Russia. Putin publicly pondered whether any funds were embezzled.

The situation surrounding Prigozhin, who remains untouched despite being labeled a traitor by Putin, highlights the gradual erosion of Russia's legal system, as noted by Nikita Yuferev, a member of the St. Petersburg municipal council.

After Putin hinted at a potential probe into financial irregularities involving Prigozhin's companies, state TV jumped on the bandwagon.

Commentator Dmitry Kiselyov revealed that both Wagner and another Prigozhin-owned company raked in over 1.7 trillion rubles ($18.7 billion) through government contracts.

These earnings allegedly spanned the years 2014 to 2023, a period during which both Prigozhin and Russian officials denied any ties to Wagner.

The revelations surrounding Prigozhin's alleged wealth aim to tarnish his image as an anti-establishment figure.

Russian media, including popular state TV channel Russia 1, showcased searches conducted in Prigozhin's St. Petersburg offices and a luxurious mansion, complete with a helipad and indoor swimming pool.

The media also presented a van filled with cash, as well as gold bars, wigs and weapons found on the estate.

The leaked information highlights Prigozhin's children accumulating substantial wealth through their father, contradicting his self-proclaimed anti-elite stance.

These developments raise questions about how the government managed to fund Wagner, given that mercenary activities, including funding and training private troops, are illegal.

Putin had consistently denied any link between the state and Prigozhin's mercenaries.

However, Wagner's involvement in conflicts in Syria, African countries and Eastern Ukraine, as well as its participation in the 2022 invasion, exposed a different reality.

The legality of state funding for Wagner remains a subject of silence from Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, although it is speculated that funds were funneled through shell companies or those disguised as government contracts.

There is uncertainty regarding Prigozhin's future plans and whether he will seek refuge in Belarus, Russia's closest ally, under a deal with the Kremlin to end the rebellion. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko claimed that Prigozhin was in Russia, but the Kremlin declined to comment.

The fate of those responsible for the deaths of Russian troops during the mutiny also remains uncertain.

Approximately 15 military personnel lost their lives during the rebellion, as Prigozhin's fighters seized a military headquarters in Rostov-on-Don and proceeded towards Moscow, shooting down military helicopters and other aircraft.

A deal struck with Prigozhin resulted in the dropping of charges against him and his fighters for their role in the rebellion.

However, this contradicted Putin's initial vow to punish those involved. The settlement, which saw Prigozhin agreeing to end the mutiny and go to Belarus, has raised concerns.

Nikita Yuferev, the St. Petersburg municipal council member, has formally questioned the Prosecutor General's Office and the Federal Security Service (FSB) about who will be held accountable for the rebellion.

He aims to draw attention to the erosion of Russia's legal system, although he does not expect a substantial response.

It remains unclear whether additional charges will be filed against Prigozhin.

Lawyer Ivan Pavlov suggests that given the armed rebellion and resulting deaths, other charges may apply, but for now, there is silence on the matter.

Furthermore, the FSB's failure to prevent the uprising, despite its claims of averting major crimes, remains a topic of official silence.

Experts point out the passive stance taken by the FSB's Rostov department and military counter-intelligence operatives assigned to Wagner.

The mutiny has challenged previous assumptions about the reliability of Putin's security forces.

The lack of negative repercussions for the FSB, however, indicates the favoritism it enjoys in Putin's eyes.

When questioned about the FSB's failure to intervene, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov refused to comment, simply asserting that they performed their duties adequately.

He also highlighted Putin's recent praise for soldiers, law enforcement, and security officers, expressing gratitude to them.