Washington state health officials reported 11 new deaths from the new coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the state tally of fatalities to 65 —- the highest in the the U.S.

Ten of the deaths were in King County and most were associated with the Life Care Center, a nursing home in Kirkland, Washington.

To date, 35 of the state’s death were linked to that facility.

Clark County also reported a death Wednesday –- the county’s third.

The coronavirus pandemic has infected more than 214,000 people and killed more than 8,700.

The COVID-19 illness causes mild or moderate symptoms in most people, but severe symptoms are more likely in the elderly or those with existing health problems.

More than 82,000 people have recovered so far, mostly in China.