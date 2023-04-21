The U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden congratulated Muslims worldwide on the occasion of Ramadan Bayram, also known as Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan, while the leaders of Germany and the United Kingdom also shared similar messages.

"Jill and I extend our best wishes to Muslim communities across the country and around the world as you celebrate Eid al-Fitr and conclude the holy month of Ramadan," said Biden in a written statement.

Traditionally, Eid al-Fitr is a three-day celebration marked by large family festivities and prayers.

"With the sighting of the crescent moon, Eid al-Fitr is a festive celebration where Muslims feast after the holy month of fasting, decorate their homes, give gifts to loved ones, wear new clothes, and visit family and friends. I am moved by the generosity that is shown from families that can provide food and give charity to those in need through Zakat-al-Fitr," Biden said.

"As we celebrate our blessings this Eid, let us also recommit ourselves to the timeless work of building peace and standing up for the rights and dignity of all people," he said.

"My Administration is also committed to addressing all forms of hate, including Islamophobia. This is why I established an interagency task force with senior government officials to tackle this and related challenges and encourage every American to build a more inclusive nation," he added.

He said that they will celebrate Eid al-Fitr at the White House again this year to "honor inspiring Muslim Americans who are making contributions across our country."

"To all celebrating, Jill and I wish you and your loved ones a happy and blessed Eid al-Fitr. Eid Mubarak!" he added.

"The festival at the end of Ramadan is one of the great religious festivals in our country," German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said in a statement, adding that after a month of reflection and renunciation, Muslim families, friends and neighbors will now come together to celebrate.

Steinmeier said the Eid al-Fitr festival is also an opportunity to strengthen dialogue and understanding between different cultures and religions in Germany.

"I hope that people of other faiths and non-believers will take this opportunity to engage in conversation with Muslims and know more about one of the two important festivals in Islam," he said.

"In our culturally diverse society, the more we approach each other with curiosity, openness and respect, the more successful would be the harmonious coexistence of differences," he added.

Steinmeier also thanked Muslims who organized campaigns in recent weeks and months to mobilize support for the victims of the devastating Feb. 6 earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria.

"Muslims, Islamic communities and organizations from Germany have supported the people in the disaster area with donations and aid campaigns, and they continue to do so. My heartfelt thanks goes to all the helpers today," he said.

A country of over 84 million people, Germany has the second-largest Muslim population in Western Europe after France. It is home to nearly 5 million Muslims, according to official figures.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also sent his warmest wishes to Muslims in the U.K. as they marked Eid.

"Eid is a timely opportunity to acknowledge the shared values which bind us together, particularly your compassion and dedication to contribute to charity and philanthropy," he said in a statement.

"This was evident earlier this year, through the community's outstanding response to support the victims of the earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria."

Paying tribute to the "incredible" contribution the Muslim community makes to the country, he said: "Whether it be in business, sports, media, our public services, or of course our NHS (National Health Service) and armed forces, British Muslims are helping to make the country the success it is."

"Eid Mubarak to everyone observing it today," he said, adding that he looks forward to welcoming representatives from the British Muslim community to Downing Street to celebrate.