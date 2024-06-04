A handwritten Quran bound in gazelle leather dating back to A.D. 1090, with exquisite calligraphy, is displayed in Türkiye's Kütahya, at a public library as experts state that the artifact is one of the most valuable artistic treasures of the Islamic world.

Süleyman Kızıltoprak, president of Kütahya Dumlupınar University, announced that the Zeytinoğlu Library in the city houses more than 2,540 handwritten works in Arabic, Persian and Ottoman Turkish, and also includes rare examples of traditional Turkish art. He emphasized that the library's most precious piece is the Quran, accompanied by a Persian translation. Kızıltoprak also highlighted the university's contributions to bringing this artifact to light.

Kızıltoprak underlined that the Turks who won the Battle of Malazgirt in 1071 not only conquered these lands through military strength but also with science and art. He emphasized the importance given to the Quran in Turkish Islamic civilization and stated that this artifact is a testament to that respect. Kızıltoprak pointed out that the Quran in the Zeytinoğlu Library is in excellent condition in terms of its binding and paper, and it serves as a valuable document proving Anatolia's status as a historical homeland of the Turks.

He also remarked on the exceptional beauty of this Quran, both with the captivating quality of its leather and paper and the adornments on its cover. He added that it is one of the most significant pieces of evidence demonstrating the expansion of the Turks from East to West not only through military power but also through their scientific, cultural and artistic strength.

Kızıltoprak stated that the Turks, who made Anatolia and the Balkans their homeland, have always cherished the Quran and held it in the highest regard. He emphasized that this artifact from the Zeytinoğlu Library is a significant resource for historians, theologians and linguists, as well as artists and academics working in the fields of bookbinding, calligraphy and illumination. Kızıltoprak expressed his belief that studies conducted on this piece will further contribute to the library's contributions to Turkish Islamic civilization.

He concluded by adding that such works, once written for the libraries of important figures like sultans, viziers and statesmen of the era, play a crucial role in conveying the grandeur of Turkish Islamic civilization and its rich heritage to future generations.